A medical clinic that would treat patients without billing insurance is set for a public hearing for the final two steps in the development process Nov. 4.
The direct primary care family medicine clinic at 300 E. Verona Ave. would replace an existing house on the site.
The facility’s operations are described in the submission by Amanda Preimesberger, M.D., as direct patient care for a monthly membership fee. It explains that patients can get comprehensive primary care, prenatal and some urgent/sick-care services without billing an insurance company.
The second floor of the two-story building would have two one-bedroom apartments, similar to the setup at Capitol Physical Therapy, a block to the east.
The plan combines two development steps, the general development plan (GDP) and precise implementation plan (PIP), which typically require separate reviews from the Plan Commission and the Common Council. But during a meeting in October, commissioners decided to combine the two steps to ensure approval before demolishing the existing building, community development specialist Katherine Holt told the Press in an email..
Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting should register in advance of its start time by emailing adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling 848-9941.