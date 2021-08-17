The developer of the Sugar Creek Commons project on West Verona Avenue is requesting an extension after it missed a public improvements deadline.
Forward Development Group's contract with the city requires it to complete public improvements on the more than 9-acre development by July 31, but it has missed that deadline and is now requesting a 60-day extension. Those public improvements include sewer upgrades, stormwater management and streets.
The Common Council is expected to discuss the request at the upcoming Monday, Aug. 23, meeting.
The council could accept the request, accept it with conditions, or there could be a monetary penalty, Mayor Luke Diaz told the Press.
In a July 22, memo to the city from FDG, Daniel O’Callaghan, of Carlson Black O’Callaghan and Betenberg, LLP, wrote that although construction of the public improvements is underway, the developer missed the deadline because delays in getting bids and financing, as well as COVID related material delays.
For instance, the timeline for construction plan approval was pushed back because the bids for the project were not received until May, and the loan was not finalized until early June.
“The financing was the initial piece that delayed the project. Once we got the approval – it literally took us almost an extra 60 days to secure the financing,” Ron Henshue, FDG’s director of operations, told the Press on Monday.
The memo also states that materials such as pipes are on backorder and were not initially available from suppliers.
Diaz said he is concerned about the message it would send to other developers if FDG were let off without penalty. He said this is not the first time the developer has broken a written agreement.
“It is an issue that goes well beyond that one development,” he said. “If we shrug it off, it could lead to developments that are worse in the city overall and that is something nobody wants.”
He added that the Common Council negotiates on behalf of residents often, and he wants to ensure that all developers keep their agreements including developers agreements, timelines and the modifications developers agree to after resident input.
The new anticipated timeline to complete work on West Verona Avenue is mid-August, with completion of Legion Street construction to follow in September, according to the memo. Henshue said that the No. 1 goal is to get West Verona Avenue construction completed so as to not disrupt high school traffic.
“Right now, assuming no other issues, that should be able to go down and traffic will be open at the time that school opens or a minimum shortly thereafter,” he said.
For alders, this is the third extension request they’ve seen for this project. Since the project’s initial approval in 2018, the city has offered the developer two extensions to begin taking out building permits after the documents expired.
In the later extension agreement, the council required the developer to restore the site to an open space if construction did not begin by April 1, 2021. FDG started construction on March 29, three days before the city could have pulled its development agreement.
At that time, city staff and alders were concerned about the project not getting underway because the appearance of the vacant lot on a Verona thoroughfare had been a continuous complaint of city residents.