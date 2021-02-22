A proposed 700-unit apartment development could soon be the biggest complex in the City of Verona.
Sun Prairie-based Cascade Development, in partnership with Fiore Companies, Inc., is planning a 23-acre development with six apartment complexes totalling 170,000 square feet and up to 700 units.
The proposed development at the southeast intersection of North Main Street and McKee Road across from the Whispering Coves development, has two 9,800-square foot commercial buildings.
The plan commission will review the initial plan proposal and host a public hearing at its upcoming meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.
The concept plan -- the first step in the developmental process -- shows a walking path connecting the entire development, four wet ponds with one that includes a pier, outdoor pavilion space, a pool, a community garden and a dog park.
If the developer continues with the proposal, the plan commission and Common Council would review two more plans before the developer can start building. During the process, the commission and council provide input to the developer and hold public hearings, with the Common Council granting final approval.
In the center of the development is West Madison Bible Church, an independent, non-denominational Christian ministry, according to its website.
In a letter from the West Madison Bible Church to the city, the congregation expressed their approval of the development.
“We view this development as nothing but positive for the future of our church, to say nothing of the benefits the City of Verona will realize as a result of these improvements,” the letter states.
The developer purchased 13 acres from the church and 9.75 acres from nearby owners, the plan states.
Developers also expressed their interest in creating an environmentally friendly development, with photovoltaic panels, green roofs, multiple rain gardens, LED site lighting and LED fixtures throughout the building interiors, energy star appliances and electric car charging stations.
The concept plan states that with the proposed configuration of multi-family units and retail buildings, the development could provide annual tax revenue between $1.5 to $2 million.