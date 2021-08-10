After months of delays, the 2020 census data used to redraw voting districts will be released on Aug. 12, the United States Census Bureau announced Thursday, Aug. 5.
For Verona, and other municipalities, this will require a tight turnaround for redistricting.
“We still have the same deadlines so we will have to sprint to get it all done,” Mayor Luke Diaz told the Press.
After the data is released from the Census Bureau it must then be processed, which can take a couple weeks. Then it is transferred to the counties so the local redrawing of district maps for county boards of supervisors, municipal elected positions and wards can begin. Local governments are facing deadlines to have the maps redrawn so election notices can be published Nov. 23 for the spring election, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
In an Aug. 4 email from Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell to local municipalities, the timeline for municipalities to submit district maps is Oct. 15 through Nov. 5.
Because of the size of Verona, however, Diaz said it is something the city can handle.
“It is not ideal, but Verona has the advantage of being a smaller city, and I don't think we have very complicated districts, so we should be able to get everything done on time in regards to the upcoming election,” he said.
The plan for redistricting locally will be approved by the Common Council.
Executing elections is the job of the city clerk’s department, which will be done by recently hired city clerk Holly Licht.