Badger Prairie Needs Network is growing again – but not just in the context of square footage.
This time, it's planned to also be in its scope of services.
Dane County is set to invest $2 million into launching a new job training initiative, which would be hosted in a 4,800-square foot expansion of the pantry’s current building, executive Joe Parisi announced on Wednesday, May 19. That was during a news conference with BPNN director Maggie Gleason and Latino Academy of Workforce Development director Baltazar De Anda Santana.
The County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a resolution authorizing the investment in the coming weeks, Parisi said. The pantry's leadership hope to break ground on the expansion in fall 2021 with a four-month construction schedule, Gleason said.
The building expansion would allow BPNN, through its partnership with the Latino Academy, to strengthen the capacity of the latter's transportation-related job training program. It is the only one of its kind in south central Wisconsin, De Anda Santana said. The Latino Academy, which serves 1,200 adults annually, has had 96 graduates from the Academy’s commercial driver’s license program.
The Latino Workforce Academy invests $3,000 per student who enrolls in the commercial driver’s license program, De Anda Santana said.
And the partnership should fill a gap in southwest Dane County, where there are no job training programs, Parisi said.
“This new initiative and partnerships with workforce and economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, and local government offer increased opportunities for community members who have faced significant hardship over the past 15 months,” said Gleason. “Training programs that also respond to the workforce needs of local businesses will provide economic benefit for our entire community.”
The expansion, which grows BPNN’s building by 50%, would also help the pantry re-launch its weekend community meal program, which has been on hold since March last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meal program is intended to fill the meal gap when school lunch and senior meal programs are not available on weekends, Gleason said during the news conference.
The space would also provide for job training sessions and wellness programming, Gleason added, as well as educational programming such as nutrition, financial management and yoga.
The additional space and programming is part of Gleason’s goal to bring a more holistic approach to BPNN’s services, she said, focusing on the entire mind, body and spirit.
“I am very excited about this new chapter for Badger Prairie Needs Network and the impact these programs can have on generations of residents,” she said during the news conference.
The $2 million in funding for BPNN’s building expansion would come from Dane County’s local aid allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Parisi said, from which the county received $106 million.
The training center’s initial focus will be preparing under-served communities who were hit harder when their service-industry jobs dried up because of the pandemic, to find jobs in the transportation industry, De Anda Santana said during the news conference. He said positions in the transportation field offer higher wages on average than the low-wage service industry jobs lost during the pandemic.
Other partners in the Latino Academy's job training program include the cities of Verona and Fitchburg and the respective chambers of commerce, the Workforce Development Board of South-Central Wisconsin, WorkSmart Network, Dane County Joining Forces for Families and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County.