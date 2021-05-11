County to consider purchase of land near Reddan soccer complex, Ice Age Trail

Dane County will purchase of 20 acres of land, outlined in the lower box, to provide a buffer between Reddan Soccer Park and homes, as well as serve as an alternate location for Badger Prairie Community Gardens. The larger box outlined above the lower box, which consists of 80 acres, will have a right of first refusal on it, meaning the county would call dibs on it whenever it goes up for sale.

 Screenshot

Dane County will purchase 20 acres of Town of Verona land adjacent to the Ice Age Trail and Reddan Park.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of land from owner Karen Godshall of 20 acres to the west of the soccer park complex, with the option to purchase an additional 80 acres to the north adjacent to the Ice Age Trail and south of McKee Road. The purchase was approved on a voice vote after three board committees – Park Commission, Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and Personnel and Finance Committee – all voted in favor of recommending it, according to online meeting records.

The county would use the land as a buffer between homes along Enterprise Drive and the soccer complex to provide a future gateway to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and an alternate location for the Badger Prairie Community Gardens. The gardens, located off of Old PB, have been subject to multiple flooding events, the county resolution states.

The land is valued at $1.7 million, with Godshall asking for $400,000. Funds to purchase the land would be taken from the Dane County Conservation Fund, the resolution states.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.