Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Verona
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.43
• Cumulative cases: 713
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 10
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.59%
Town of Verona
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 0.57
• Cumulative cases: 218
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 4
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 11.59%
Verona Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 3.57
• Cumulative cases: 2,115
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 25
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 5.27%
53593 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 2.29
• Cumulative cases: 1,489
• Change over since Monday, March 15: 16
• Percentage positive since March 15, 2020: 6.40%