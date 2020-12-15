Starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes.
The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
The Verona Press has compiled the prevalence of COVID-19 in each of the municipalities, the school district and 53593 ZIP code of Verona between Monday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 14. The Press plans to keep running regular COVID-19 number updates to provide more information to readers.
Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example. School district numbers do not indicate that all of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are connected to the school; rather, the data states that they live in a specific school district.
The data dashboard can be located at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/data.htm.
City of Verona
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 5.29
• Cumulative cases: 457
• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 44
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.58%
Town of Verona
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 1.14
• Cumulative cases: 123
• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 31
• Percentage positive since March 15: 6.54%
Verona Area School District
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 16.14
• Cumulative cases: 1,481
• Change over Monday, Dec. 7: 126
• Percentage positive since March 15: 3.69%
53593 ZIP code
• Average no. of new daily cases within last seven days: 13.57
• Cumulative cases: 977
• Change over Friday, Dec. 4: 107
• Percentage positive since March 15: 4.20%