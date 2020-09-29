The Verona Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Dr., has temporarily closed due to a part-time employee testing positive for COVID-19, a Sept. 26 post on the business’ Facebook page states.
Sugar River owner Sarah Thomas told the Press she plans to re-open on Monday, Oct. 5. Thomas said she told the employee to stay home until their test results came back, though they had already worked one shift after exposure before they knew.
As an extra precaution, Thomas had 32 of her 65 employees tested Saturday, Sept. 26, all yielding negative results, so far. She plans to have all 65 staff members tested, she said.
Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas laid out some ground rules for what she would do if an employee tested positive.
“Basically, we said that if anybody tested positive, no matter how part-time they were, we would close long enough for our staff to get tested,” she said.
She shared that plan with her staff and said that they in exchange knew that a lot of responsibility fell on them to be careful both when at work and when not at work. The mutual understanding between staff got them through six months of operating without a single COVID-19 case, Thomas said.
For weekend testing efforts, Thomas said she had to give a shout out to Madison’s Alliant Energy Center testing site, located at 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison. Staff who got tested experienced a 15-minute wait time, and many had their results back by 8 a.m. Monday morning, Thomas added.
Staff are not shared across restaurant locations, and as such, the New Glarus restaurant is still open and operating, according to the Facebook post.
Despite having to unexpectedly close for ten days, Thomas said she and her co-owner husband had planned for the unexpected.
“Ross and I always knew that this would probably happen at some point so we saved a bit,” she said. “We fortunately will be able to pay our employees while we are closed so it won’t cause a financial hardship for any of them. That was an important piece for us.”