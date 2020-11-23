Verona now has its first COVID-19 testing site.
That’s because of a partnership between the state and JangoDx, a division of Fitchburg-based biotechnology company JangoBio.
The site is located in the parking lot at 509 W. Verona Ave., next to the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store.
It launched Friday, Nov. 20, and will continue for the foreseeable future, JangoBio business development officer Liana Loos-Austin said. Weekly hours will be based upon available staff, as JangoDx is balancing staff among several new and rapidly expanding sites around Dane County. For the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, the Verona site will be staffed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The company is still determining hours for the following week, but “the plan is to be there as many days as possible,” Loos-Austin said.
Unlike some sites in Dane County, testing at the Verona location is self-administered. A YouTube video trains individuals for the process ahead of time online, or else staff at the testing site can run them through the process.
“It’s a non-invasive, self-administered test,” Loos-Austin said. “Nobody is poking something in your nose. You do it yourself at your own pace. It makes it a little more comfortable for everybody.”
Open appointment hours will be updated to an online portal, which can be accessed at wisconsin.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment.
“Our idea is we want to have that site running for community testing as many days as we can staff it,” Loos-Austin said.
The Verona site is open to anyone looking for a COVID-19 test, regardless of residence. While appointments are not necessary, scheduling in advance makes service faster, Loos-Austin said. But if someone is driving by and sees the testing site is open, that individual can register on-site.
JangoDx can collect patient information and swabs in under 15 minutes and provide test results within 3-5 days for this FDA-approved test.
Healthvana, JangoBio’s reporting partner, will email, text or call people their results within 3 to 5 days after the sample has been taken at the site.
“This testing leads the industry in terms of ease of sampling and time to results,” Loos-Austin said.
To register, access the online portal at wisconsin.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment and select JangoDx to find open appointment slots at the West Verona Avenue testing site.