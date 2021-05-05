Restaurants and taverns will be allowed to seat 75% of their official capacities under new Dane County gathering restrictions.
Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Emergency Order No. 16, released Thursday, April 29, and to take effect Wednesday, May 5, loosens gathering restrictions as the rate of vaccination in Dane County continues to increase. Order No. 16 lasts 28 days and will be in effect until June 2.
The new order allows increased capacity from the previous one, which limited restaurants to 50% capacity and taverns to 25%. The county allowed taverns — defined as establishments where 51% or more of sales are alcohol — to have customers inside starting on March 10.
Other businesses will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity, and indoor gatherings have increased to a limit of 350 people when food and drink are being consumed, up from a 150-person limit; and 500 indoors without food and drink, up from 350.
PHMDC director Janel Heinrich cited the county’s high vaccination rate in comparison to others in the state, as well as stabilized newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, as the reason for loosening restrictions in the news release.
As of April 29, 59% of Dane County residents have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest percentage in the state, according to the Department of Health Services’ vaccination data dashboard. People ages 65 and older, who are most at risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19, are vaccinated at the highest rate, with 92.9% of them having at least one dose.
“Although more spaces are opening, people should still participate in activities based on their comfort with risks, because although we are making progress, we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Heinrich said in the news release.
The number of newly discovered cases of COVID-19 has remained stable, the news release states, with a seven-day average of 64 new cases, in comparison to the seven-day average of 78 when Emergency Order No. 15 took effect on April 7. In that same time frame, the rate of vaccination in Dane County increased from 39.2% to nearly 60%.
County executive Joe Parisi said in the release that vaccination is the path out of the pandemic, and encouraged people to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are available at Alliant Energy Center without an appointment, as well as other pharmacies and health providers.
“People who are vaccinated are able to do things safely that unvaccinated people can’t, like hugging loved ones and gathering with friends without having to worry about masking or distance,” Parisi said in the release. “Get vaccinated and get back to doing the things you love.”
Verona rolls up their sleeves
Verona residents await their opportunity for COVID-19 vaccine
Hometown Pharmacy has put in a request every week for COVID-19 vaccine doses, but none have come yet, a pharmacist told the Press.
That’s because the vaccine supply is “extremely limited,” Tess Ellens, a COVID vaccine deputy and immunization outreach specialist at Public Health Madison and Dane County, told the Press Feb. 9
So, many Veronans who are 65 and older hoping to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait a little longer.
The state Department of Health Services deemed people 65 years of age and older eligible for shots on Jan. 25. In Wisconsin, 87% of people who have died from COVID-19 fall within that age group, according to state health officials.
However, at assisted living facilities, residents received their second doses of the vaccine this week.
At Noel Manor, all residents and employees were offered their first dose of the Moderna vaccine mid-January, and their second dose earlier this week. And anyone who missed their first dose during the initial vaccination day was able to receive that this week.
It’s optional, but the majority of individuals opted-in, said Noel Manor marketing director Alissa Gauger. While a couple residents and employees had minor side-effects, those went away in 24 hours, she said.
Around the U.S., more people are being deemed eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 42 million receiving shots as of Feb. 9, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of that same day, Wisconsin ranked 11th in the nation and first out of all Midwest states, with 10.3% of its population having been given at least the first immunization, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wisconsin is now leading the nation in the average number of vaccine shots being administered daily — a massive increase that comes as the Evers administration is expanding its rollout to include free vaccination clinics across the state, according to a Feb. 8 article.
Dane County is faring better than the state average – as of Tuesday, Feb. 10, 11.4% of people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Still, there’s a vaccine shortage that extends beyond Dane County, Ellens said. And that it’s been a problem across the state in terms of communities getting less vaccines than they’d requested during the first three weeks of rollout.
As of last week, there were 70,000-90,000 doses being provided to the whole state per week. With nearly 550,000 residents in Dane County alone, there hasn’t been enough to go around, she said.
Last week, while 90,000 doses were available, there were requests for 290,000 doses between all the vaccinators statewide.
Allocation of the vaccine for each state is based on its population, and right now that means Wisconsin is only getting 1.7% of all vaccines available, Ellens said, and why states around Wisconsin are a little bit further along with the rollout.
As such, decisions have to be made about how to prioritize where to distribute the limited supply.
For that, Public Health, healthcare providers and vaccinators are following guidelines from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, a subcommittee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Ethnicity, race, tribe, socioeconomic classes are some considerations for how to prioritize.
Another consideration is a county’s social vulnerability index, which uses census variables to help local officials identify communities that may need support first. Counties that score higher on the index are more vulnerable, and receiving the vaccine first, Ellens said.
“We’re trying to work really hard to make sure this is equitable — after H1N1, there were hard lessons learned that equity did not lead that process,” Ellens said. “We’re working internally and with community partners to make sure these vaccines are going to those who need them the most and that we are all good stewards of vaccines in Dane County.”
Right now, the rollout is open to those in “tier 1a” which includes healthcare professionals, the residents and employees of long-term care facilities, police officers and firefighters, which has been a “soft opening,” Ellens said.
“That’s 40% of all Wisconsinites – people lose sight of that – that’s huge,” Ellens said. “We’re not even in phase two and that’s already half the state. That’s a really enormous undertaking.”
By March 1, DHS hopes to expand vaccinations to teachers, childcare workers, and essential works in the agricultural sector. By that date, DHS estimates that 50% of Wisconsin residents 65 and older will be vaccinated, though Ellens called that a “total guess.”
She said there aren’t specific benchmarks for moving from one tier to the next, just that the “critical mass” of that tier is completed before DHS can move on.
“It’s difficult in terms of that we recognize that a lot of people want the vaccine, but there’s not enough to give out,” she said. “We’re working closely with healthcare providers and vaccinators to get vaccines out as fast as possible.”
Wisconsin currently has over 1,200 COVID-19 eligible vaccination sites, according to the DHS.
Those include healthcare providers, pharmacies, local health departments, places of employment, and community-based vaccination sites, according to the DHS.
And for now, most healthcare providers are contacting people 65 and older, who became eligible on Jan. 25, according to health provider websites. In Madison, UW Health is notifying people 71 and older, and those 65 and older who are Black, Hispanic or Native American – all ethnicities that have been harder hit by the pandemic and have been sickened at least at twice the rate of people who are white, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
SSM Health is focusing on 75 and older, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter has told its patients, “we will notify you,” when appropriate.
VASD educators get first set of vaccines
Exactly 51 weeks after the state ordered teachers to physically leave classrooms because of COVID-19 concerns,around 60 Verona Area School District educators came back to the high school fieldhouse.
On Saturday, March 6, those educators embraced a momentary pinch in their arms from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the hopes of ending the pain the pandemic has inflicted on them and others around the state since March 13, 2020.
Public Health Madison and Dane County gave the doses of Moderna vaccine to Fitchburg Family Pharmacy as extras, pharmacy owner Thad Schumacher told the Press. District superintendent Dean Gorrell had previously come into the pharmacy asking about how it planned to vaccinate teachers when they became eligible, and that later led to the district and pharmacy teaming up to vaccinate educators.
“When we got the extra doses, we’d already been having conversations with (Gorrell), so it was a logical choice to give him a call and say, ‘Hey, if you can put together a clinic, we’ll come do it.”
All Wisconsinites 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5
All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
In a news release published Monday, April 5, state Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said she was excited to make anyone age 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination a month earlier than the department anticipated making them available to the general public.
The demand for vaccines will continue to outpace the supply, the release said, but increasing the number of people eligible allows providers to continue with the pace of vaccination and schedule appointments for those interested.
“It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Timberlake said in the release.
Vaccine providers are still being encouraged to prioritize people who were previously eligible, such as those who are public-facing essential workers or have medical conditions that make contracting COVID-19 more dangerous.
According to the department’s website, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine series is the only inoculation authorized for use in people ages 16 and 17; the other two vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have only been given Emergency Use Authorization for people ages 18 and older.
All vaccinations continue to be done by appointment only, and each provider is in charge of managing its own appointment schedule. To view the state’s vaccine locator map, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.
Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine in, near Dane County
With all Wisconsin residents ages 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, more people than ever are scrambling to find doses.
Even with more people who are interested in receiving shots than vaccines themselves, there are a few ways you can get an appointment. Those include signing up at a mass vaccination site, calling your health provider or going to a local pharmacy.
People ages 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive Moderna. The federal government has temporarily paused the use of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine to study rare blood clots found in six people out of 7 million recipients, but if and when the pause is lifted, that vaccine is available for people 18 and older.
All COVID-19 vaccines are given out by appointment only.
People have often found appointments by scheduling them for locations that have a smaller population, oftentimes outside of Dane County, or by scheduling their vaccine weeks in advance, rather than expecting to get in the next day. When looking for an appointment, try to remain flexible with when and where the appointment is.
We’ve compiled a list of resources to find vaccine appointments, but for the most current information, visit Public Health Madison and Dane County’s website at publichealthmdc.com, or the state Department of Health Service’s website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.