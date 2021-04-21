Dane County is looking to expand its protected Ice Age Trail Junction Natural Resource Area by 100 acres – starting with 20 acres in the Town of Verona.
The county Land and Water Resources Department is recommending approval to purchase 20 acres of land to the west of Reddan Soccer Complex from owner Karen Godshall, with the option to purchase an additional 80 acres to the north adjacent to the Ice Age Trail and south of McKee Road.
The county would use the land as a buffer between homes along Enterprise Drive and the soccer complex to provide a future gateway to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and an alternate location for the Badger Prairie Community Gardens. The gardens, located off of Old PB, have been subject to multiple flooding events, the county resolution states.
The land is valued at $1.7 million, with Godshall asking for $400,000. Funds to purchase the land would be taken from the Dane County Conservation Fund, the resolution states.
The County Board of Supervisors will have the final say over authorizing the land purchase and conditions of the right of first refusal. Prior to any approval, the county’s Park Commission, the Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Personnel and Finance Committee will discuss the resolution.
The county board could vote on the purchase as early as its Thursday, May 6, meeting. The Personnel and Finance Committee plan to discuss it on April 26 before referring it back to the board.
After hearing concerns from nearby residents, the City of Verona has agreed to halt winter plowing on the future paved path adjacent to the Ic…
Clearing started for the eastside sewer intercept project last month, which will leave portions of the Ice Age Trail closed until September 2021.