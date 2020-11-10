A proposal to replace a decades-old apartment complex near an industrial park with a newer, denser complex has been denied by the City of Verona Common Council.
The council voted 7-1 against the 80-unit development at 121 and 125 Berkley Road, despite it getting a unanimous recommendation in favor by the Plan Commission on Nov. 4. Alders cited density, parking and lack of green space as their reasons for denying it.
The proposed apartments would have replaced an existing 20-unit residential complex.
The general development plan is considered the most important step in the developmental process because it essentially grants developers permission for construction if the plan doesn’t drastically change. In September, the council and commission both reviewed a concept plan for the project but expressed concerns over parking, but not the density.
The only alder who voted in favor of the proposed development was Katie Kohl (Dist. 2), who is a plan commission member.
The renters who live in the current buildings would have been able to move into the new apartments with no rent increase, according to a letter from the property owner to the tenants. City administrator Adam Sayre noted during the meeting that condition is not a requirement by the city.
The owner of the property, Jason Hughes, told the Press on Tuesday he was surprised by the decision and had not decided whether to bring the plan back for review.
“We need to absorb all the information and figure out our next steps,” he said.
Hughes owns seven properties in Verona, two of which are associated with this development on Berkley Road and five of which are on East Verona Avenue. Hughes is also applying to redevelop the properties on East Verona Avenue — potentially into a Dunkin Donuts.
The density unit of the project is 46.5 units per acre. The city has a maximum density in this area of 12 units per acre; however, it is not uncommon for council to grant exceptions to that rule.
A table provided to council members outlines the other approved developments with similar density units including the West End Apartments (40.15 units per acre) and the Sugar Creek Commons apartments (34.86 units per acre).
Sayre said if the alders requested a lower density unit the developer would likely alter the apartment units, expanding a studio and losing a one-bedroom, for example.
“Sometime (density) is not the best indicator of a project because it is about the look and design of the project,” he said.
In response to lack of green space, Sayre said that 59 of the units are studios or one-bedrooms, so city staff did not anticipate many families moving into the complex. He added that the property is on the bike trail, and is expected to have the Sugar Creek School development with a one acre green space to the north so if families did move into the complex there are green spaces nearby.
Alders, however, were still concerned about a crowded development with limited green space.
“One of the great things about that neighborhood is that although there is a lot of apartment buildings there is great green space, it is spread out, there is plenty of parking and it feels like a neighborhood,” Ald. Christine Posey (D-1) said. “If we want people to have ownership and be a part of our community I feel strongly they have to have the opportunity (to feel) that it is their space.”
Some alders noted that the Common Council has approved large apartment complexes over the last couple years such as the Sugar Creek Commons (143 apartment units) and Sugar Creek Elementary site development (250 apartment units) – and none of those projects have completed construction.
“We look at things in a silo and in isolation and have an opinion on that but I think we need to zoom out and look at projects on the whole,”Ald. Charlie Ryan (D-2) said. “There are so many things on the boil that aren’t here and suddenly, boom there are going to be so many things here simultaneously. Our city is going to be vastly different seemingly overnight and we are going to go what the hell happened.”
Posey agreed with Ryan’s sentiments.
“We all know in our heads what we have approved over the last couple of years, and what we have on the books. But nothing is built yet,” she said.