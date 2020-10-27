Four months after Costco submitted a plan to build a warehouse store on Verona’s southeast side, the plan is headed to a public hearing.
Among the changes to its initial proposal are added solar panels on the gas station canopy, a pedestrian connection to nearby roads, and an increase of parking by 33 spots, including two electric vehicle charging stations.
The 160,400-square foot store would sit on 24 acres at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, and would be constructed out of steel and metal panels that are made up of 80% recycled material. The general development plan (GDP) for the site also features several road improvements, four additional outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants and a gas station with three islands and 18 pumping stations, with the ability to increase to 24.
The plan is set to get the Plan Commission’s review after a public hearing at the 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 meeting.
The GDP is the second public phase of a three-step development process, but it’s the most important – receiving approval grants the developer the right to build the project, as long as it is substantially similar to what’s in the GDP. If the Plan Commission recommends the plan, the next step is for the Common Council to review it, which could happen as early as Nov. 9.
After a concept plan discussion in July, Costco submitted the 52-page plan on Oct. 6.
During the July 6 Plan Commission meeting, alders were generally supportive of the concept plan but did have concerns over the amount of impervious surface, renewable energy and transportation to the site.
The GDP has more detail, outlining road and traffic improvements within and near the Verona Technology Park that would be completed by the fall of 2022, design of the building and proposed operations. It states it would likely bring between 150-200 jobs, with 50% of those working part-time.
Road improvements would include added turn lanes on American Way and from Thousand Oaks Trail, traffic signal modifications on the County Hwy. PD and U.S. Hwy. 18-151 off ramp, and upgrades to the intersection of County Hwys. PB and M, such as a left turn lane.
It would also feature the construction of Batker Court within the project, named after a family that once lived on that land. The large heritage oak tree located near the northwest corner of the property is not expected to be removed, the application states.
Costco has two stores in Dane County, one in Middleton and the other in Sun Prairie. The company’s submission to the city reports that 45% of Verona households own Costco memberships.
The store in the Verona Technology Park,would be about 10% larger than the company's average, 144,500 square feet, and about 40% bigger than the Farm and Fleet off East Verona Avenue.
Proposed hours for the store would be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Inside departments would include a bakery, photo center, tire center, pharmacy, optical and hearing aid department.
The company has seen a surge in customers, according to a Sept. 25, CNN business article.
Although the company had increased expenses for employee hazard pay and extra sanitization shoppers spent a record $52.3 billion. Sales at most stores jumped 14%, the article states.
Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting should register in advance of its start time by emailing adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling 848-9941.