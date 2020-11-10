Costco has received a crucial approval needed to start building on the city’s southeast side.
With little discussion from alders at its Monday, Nov. 9, meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved a general development plan – the second of three public steps in the development process. The final step, called the precise implementation plan, would be reviewed by both the Plan Commission and the council and requires a public hearing.
The proposed 160,400-square foot store would take 24 acres at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, including four outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants, and a gas station with 18 pumping stations and the ability to increase to 24.
The general development plan defines building sizes, locations and uses, as well as the location of roads and stormwater controls, and approval of that step essentially ensures the company that it can build a project substantially similar to what has been approved. The precise implementation plan would provide finer details, such as building materials and colors, lighting, landscaping and utility and stormwater engineering.
The company’s submission states the building would be constructed out of steel and metal panels that are made up of 80% recycled material.
Costco submitted the 52-page general development plan Oct. 6, three months after the commission and council reviewed a concept plan for the property.
Among the changes from the initial proposal were added solar panels on the gas station canopy, a pedestrian connection to nearby roads, and an increase of parking by 33 spots, including two electric vehicle charging stations and added pedestrian access connecting the fuel facility to the main entrance for the wholesale building.
Road and traffic improvements within and near the Verona Technology Park are expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, according to the submission. It states it would likely bring between 150-200 jobs, with 50% of those working part-time.
Costco has two stores in Dane County, one in Middleton and the other in Sun Prairie. The company’s submission to the city reports that 45% of Verona households own Costco memberships.
Proposed hours for the store would be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Inside departments would include a bakery, photo center, tire center, pharmacy, optical and hearing aid department.