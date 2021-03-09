After months of bringing designs and plans forward, Costco has gotten its final approval to come to Verona.
After the public developmental process started with the first submission of plans 10 months ago, the Common Council approved the final step in the development process at its Monday, March 8 meeting.
The developer is expected to start construction in 2022 in the southeast corner of Hwys. M and PB. The whole sale, bulk-goods store is 160,400-square feet on 24 acres with at least 18 pumping stations and four outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants surrounding the building.
Alders have reported enthusiastic emails from area residents. During its market research, Costco found that 45% of Veronans have a Costco membership, according to the application. It states it would likely bring between 150-200 jobs, with 50% of those working part-time.
The agreement between the developers and the city includes a vacant store agreement which provided assurances in case the company abandons its building – including maintenance and potential demolition. In 2018, the city created a similar agreement with Festival Foods and that language requires the city to treat all new single-user retail buildings over 40,000 square feet the same way.
The agreement states that vacant stores can affect the general welfare of the city.
“Otherwise, there is a detriment to the City and its residents by, among other things, the Property becoming blighted, adjacent properties becoming blighted, the Building and the Property becoming subject to vandalism, graffiti, or criminal activity, and rodents and other infestations occupying the Building,” the agreement states.
The developer is required to demolish the building if it remains vacant for more than three consecutive years; and they must continue maintenance, which includes plowing, mowing and repairs.
The approval of the last step in the development process, known as the precise implementation plan which provides finer details of development proposals, such as building materials and colors, lighting, landscaping and utility and stormwater engineering. what is conditional on Costco purchasing the property from the landowner, Anorev LLC, the Verona development arm of the Livesey Company.
In January, the council approved a $2.035 million taxpayer-funded financial agreement to upgrade intersections at and near the proposed Costco site.
The public improvements updates would be adjacent to the Costco site in the Verona Technology Park and would include turning lanes at the intersections of County Hwys. PB and M and U.S. Hwy. 18-151 and PB. All the public improvements are scheduled to be completed by 2022, according to the agreement.
The agreement also requires the developer to create a water loop system that will ensure redundant fire protection for existing and future business in the area.
Tax-increment financing is a tool municipalities use to encourage development. TIF pools taxes on increased property value from all underlying trading districts (school district, technical college, county, city, state) to pay for infrastructure or developer incentives.
The type of TIF with this project is considered “pay as you go,” meaning the landowner initially pays costs of the improvements and the city reimburses the company with excess tax increment until the money runs out or the agreement is complete.