Costco is headed to the Plan Commission next month for a review of the final step in the development process.
The commission will review the Costco precise implementation plan at its 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1 meeting, which will include a public hearing.
The proposed 160,400-square foot store would encompass 24 acres of the southeast corner of Hwys. M and PB in the Verona Technology Park.
Precise implementation plans provide finer details of development proposals, such as building materials and colors, lighting, landscaping and utility and stormwater engineering.
In January, the Common Council approved a $2.035 million taxpayer-funded financial agreement to upgrade intersections at and near the Costco site on the southeast corner of Hwys. PB and M. The public improvements updates would be adjacent to the Costco site in the Verona Technology Park, and would include turning lanes at the intersections of County Hwys. PB and M and U.S. Hwy. 18-151 and PB. All the public improvements are scheduled to be completed by 2022, according to the agreement.
The proposal includes four outlots for complementary retailers and restaurants, and a gas station with 18 pumping stations, with the ability to increase capacity to 24.