Forward Development Group started construction on the Sugar Creek Commons site Monday – three days before the city could have pulled its development agreement.
On March 29, construction crews started the removal of the gas tanks from the former truck stop, auto repair shop and car wash along West Verona Avenue, which were torn down in the summer of 2019. Those actions, along with paying building permit fees to the city, mark the start of construction, city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press during a phone call on March 31.
Since the project’s initial approval in 2018, the city has offered the developer two extensions to begin taking out building permits, which each expired after one year. City staff and alders have also said that the appearance of the vacant lot on a Verona thoroughfare has been a continuous complaint of city residents.
Forward Development Group representatives told the city in December 2020 that the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the company’s most recent construction plans.
The developer had until April 1 to start construction on the 9.2-acre site with 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center on the southwest corner of Legion Street.
Under a December 2020 extension agreement with the city, if FDG did not start the development project by the April deadline, it would have had to clean up the appearance of the site, which included seeding the dirt and removing fencing; and risk putting its building agreements with the city in jeopardy. The December extensions agreement states that public improvements to the site need to be completed by July 31.
Once the tanks are removed, Krupp and Badgerland Excavating will excavate the foundations for Building C of the project, Fredric DeVillers, FDG vice president of development and construction wrote to the city in an email.
The council approved $3.2 million in taxpayer-increment financing to get rid of soil contamination and build public infrastructure to serve the Sugar Creek Commons site, which FDG agreed to earlier this month when it gave its authorization to the documents.
In an email to the city, DeVillers wrote that Seymour Environmental Services will do laboratory tests on the soil around the tanks and the results of the laboratory tests will refine the excavation process to remove the contaminated soil.
FDG has said it expects the project to add $30 million in taxable value to the district.