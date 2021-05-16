This summer, road construction in the City of Verona will revolve around four main projects intended to upgrade streets and infrastructure, but it shouldn’t cause much disruption to commuters.
The projects are a North Main Street water main replacement, concrete rehabilitation on West Verona Avenue, asphalt rehabilitation near Fireman’s Park and pavement rehabilitation on various streets throughout the city.
The city is also planning to put a polymer seal on the four bridges the city owns and maintains.
North Main Street water replacement
Timeline: Mid June to mid August
The North Main Street project will replace 800 feet of deteriorated infrastructure and the multi-use path on the street’s west side.
North Main Street will be reduced to one lane going in each direction from Silent Street to Llanos Street, and a portion of Llanos Street going east will be reduced to one lane.
The northern entrance to Badger Ridge Middle School will remain open during construction and the southern entrance will close. Construction will start and end while students are out of school, the project's website states.
To visit the project’s website, click here.
Locust Drive/Prairie Heights Drive asphalt rehab
Timeline: Completion by mid June
Locust Drive and Prairie Heights Drive near Fireman’s Park are getting new asphalt this summer.
The project which started May 4, is repaving the portion of Locust Drive from Hwy 18/151 to Bruce Street; and Prairie Heights from Locust Drive to County Hwy. M. The project is expected to end mid-June.
To visit the project website, click here.
West Verona Avenue concrete replacement
Timeline: TBD
Deteriorating concrete along West Verona Avenue from Westridge Parkway to Epic Lane is expected to be replaced this summer.
A public information meeting will be held at some point in May for people to learn about the upcoming construction. Small sections of the roadway will require repair and/or replacement, typically between 8-foot to 25-foot segments, according to the city’s website. The work will be performed in one lane in each direction at a time.
To visit the project website, click here.
Street/bridge maintenance
More than 15 streets throughout the City of Verona will get some preventative maintenance, including crack filing and chip sealing.
People who live on these roads can expect maintenance this summer: Maple Road (Basswood Avenue to Poplar Way), Walnut Street (Mahogany Way to Cross Country Road), Poplar Way (Tamarack Way to Walnut Street), Spruce Street (Tamarack Way to Maple Road), Spruce Circle, Birch Court, Hickory Court, Ash Court, Pine Court, Cedar Court, Tamarack Way (Cross Country Road to Esker Drive), Esker Drive, Carter Court, Kettle Woods Drive, Lone Pine Way (Tamarack Way to Hemlock Drive), Ashton Drive (Lone Pine Way to Hemlock Drive), Drumlin Drive and Kettle Court.
In addition to the road maintenance, the city is giving a polymer overlay to four bridges: Bruce Street Bridge over the Badger Mill Creek, the Old PB Bridge over the Badger Mill Creek, Stewart’s Woods Road Bridge over the Dry Tributary and Wildcat Way Bridge over the Military Ridge State Trail.
To visit the projects website, click here.