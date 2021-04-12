Construction on a stormwater facility, which is expected to filter 50% of water pollutants coming through the City of Verona’s stormwater infrastructure, began last week.
Once completed, the Lincoln Street stormwater facility will service 700 acres near the Verona City Center, according to the city’s website. The facility will include a stormwater pond, as well as a disguised biofiltration device. That device will consist of a compost and sand mixture, topped with natural grasses and seeds.
Initial construction activities include mobilization of equipment, site preparation and erosion control installation, public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press in an email.
Ground and dirt excavations and trucking are scheduled to start in mid-April, but the dates are subject to change, he wrote.
The facility, which will be partially funded with a $500,000 grant from the county given to the city last October.