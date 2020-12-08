Clearing started for the eastside sewer intercept project last month, which will leave portions of the Ice Age Trail closed until September 2021.
The project will replace the intercepting gravity sanitary sewer system installed in the early 1960’s on the west and north side of the Badger Mill Creek, constructing the new system on the east and south side.
Some neighbors of the project have expressed concerns about the amount of vegetation cleared. A Facebook group title “Verona Trail/Sewer Project” with 43 members was created to voice concerns about preservation and a lack of communication from the city, according to the group description.