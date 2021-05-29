About 40% of the excavation on the Lincoln Street stormwater facility has been completed, according to a May 20 engineers report.
The project started in April and is scheduled to end in October, according to the project’s website. The engineers report states excavation will continue through May and into the first week of June, depending on weather.
The facility which is near the Verona City Center will service 700 acres and includes a biofiltration device made of recycled leaves and brush collected by the city.
It’ll help reduce pollutants in the water by 50%, city public works director Theran Jacobson told the Press in February, as well as help keep the water at a more manageable temperature as it passes through the system.
The biofiltration system, which will be made of a combination of compost and sand, will be topped with natural grasses and seeds.
The pollutants primarily consist of suspended solids, but the biofiltration device also removes metals and phosphorus.
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us/738/Lincoln-Street-Storm-Water-Pond.