A Madison man has been charged with first degree intentional homicide charges in connection to the stabbing death of his daughter, and attempted homicide after stabbing his wife.
Travis Christianson, 44, was arrested at his home on the 3000 block of Dorchester Way for the murder of his 13 year old daughter Addrianna, a Savanna Oaks Middle School student.
After he stabbed his wife Dawn three times, she called 911 just after 9 p.m. Thursday, July 30, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County court. In the call to police, Dawn told dispatchers she had been stabbed by her husband, and he said he was going to kill their daughter.
Dawn’s stab wounds, located on her left arm and hand, were non-life threatening.
Travis was charged with first degree intentional homicide for the murder of Addrianna and attempted first degree intentional homicide for stabbing Dawn. Both are felony charges, with the intentional homicide carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Travis, who was found to be intoxicated, was arrested after he was tased by an officer upon arrival. The officer felt justified in using the taser after Travis refused to show police his hands, and continued to walk toward him slowly with a blank stare, according to the complaint.
Upon entering the home, officers found Addrianna lying face-down in the bathtub of a second-floor bathroom, completely submerged in water and blood, the complaint reads. As officers removed her, they noticed several stab wounds around her body, including deep cuts in her upper chest and neck, and other wounds on her arms.
Officers attempted to seal the wounds prior to paramedics’ arrival. Addrianna was pronounced dead at the home at 10:47 p.m. A trained forensic medical professional declared her death to be a homicide based off of sharp force injuries to her head, neck, torso and extremities, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Dawn told police she had been sleeping in her bedroom around 8:50 p.m. that night when Travis came into the room and flipped on the light. She reportedly asked Travis what he was doing, and said it was apparent to her he was intoxicated.
Dawn told officers that Travis left the room after they stared at one another for about a minute before he turned the light off and went downstairs. She followed him downstairs, where he was about to leave to get more beer, and she said if he left while intoxicated and potentially killed someone, she would file for a separation, according to the complaint.
Dawn told police she offered to go get more beer for him instead, and after changing clothes, asked him if they should just sell their house instead of refinancing, since she was still planning to separate from him.
Dawn arrived at the Pick ‘n Save too late to buy beer, and returned home minutes later, finding Travis standing at the bottom of the stairs with an 8-inch knife in his hand, according to the complaint. She said she asked what he was doing, and if he could put the knife down. When she took a step toward him, he jabbed the knife at her, cutting her three times, according to the complaint.
While trying to wrestle the knife away from Travis, she asked about the couple’s only child, Addrianna, to which Travis replied, “I already killed her,” she told police. She was able to take the knife from him, leave the house and call for help.
According to court records, Dawn filed for divorce on Aug. 7, three days after Travis was charged with the felony counts.
His preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Aug. 28. According to court records, during the initial appearance, he stood silent alongside his lawyer, Tracey J. Lencioni, as his cash bond was set for $1 million. He is still being held at the Dane County Jail.
Verona Area School District will offer counseling to students, district public information officer told the Press. Travis was a custodian at Glacier Edge Elementary School, another one of VASD’s schools, and has been placed on administrative leave.