Forward Development Group will get another year to begin building a long-planned 9.2-acre redevelopment on West Verona Avenue.
The extension for Sugar Creek Commons comes with some conditions, however, including cleaning up the site, which has perturbed alders since the developer tore down a truck stop and assorted other buildings there 18 months ago.
The project, which the city approved in 2018, would put 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center on the southwest corner of Legion Street.
Such approvals generally expire after one year, and the developer tore down the truck stop, auto repair shop and car wash after the building city granted an extension in 2019.
The agreement the Common Council approved Dec. 14 requires the developer to grade, seed and restore the site without using pesticides or herbicides so that it has the appearance of open space if construction does not begin by April 1, 2021. It would also have to remove debris and construction material, tall grass and weeds, and if there is not active construction, it must remove the construction fence.
The goals of the list of conditions is to improve the appearance of the site, city administrator Adam Sayre told the council.
If the developer does not comply with the conditions, the approval would expire, forcing FDG to start the planned-unit development approval process through the city again to build on the site.
The agreement also requires FDG to sign an agreement for taxpayer funding and public improvements before the city will issue the developer building permits. The city in February approved providing up to $3.2 million in tax-increment financing for the project for removing soil contamination and building public infrastructure, but the developer had not signed it as of Monday, Sayre reported. If the developer does not start public improvements by July 2021, TIF funding could be removed under the new agreement.
The funding would come from a tax-increment financing district the city created in September 2017 specifically for the project. That district allows the city to spend up to $9 million for Sugar Creek Commons, other potential nearby projects and related infrastructure.
FDG has claimed the project will add $30 million in taxable value to the district.
In a Nov. 5 letter to the city, the developer wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the project but it hopes to start construction in the first quarter of 2021.
“I am really happy to be in a spot where we are putting some hard dates to hold (the developers) to on this project,” Ald. Christine Posey (Dist. 1) said. “I know it is something I’m personally bothered by and I know a lot of the residents in our district are bothered by this property -- constantly asking what is going on and what is happening with it.
“With their last presentation telling us how much they care about our community --I expect that (the developers) are going to hold themselves to those (dates) as well and do something to help us improve that area of our community,” she later added.