A developer is looking for another year to put apartments, retail shops and a hotel on nine acres along West Verona Avenue.
The Sugar Creek Commons project was first approved in 2018 and extended a year ago, but the site of the former truck stop, auto repair shop and car wash has been dormant since Forward Development Group tore those buildings down in the summer of 2019. Now, FDG is asking for a six-month extension on its approval for the project, which expires this month.
The Plan Commission is expected to review the request at the 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, meeting. After review by the commission the Common Council could make the final decision as early as Dec. 14.
In February, the city agreed to provide $3.2 million in taxpayer financing to get rid of soil contamination and build public infrastructure to serve the Sugar Creek Commons site. The money comes from a tax-increment financing district the city created in September 2017 specifically for the project, which allows the city to spend up to $9 million of tax increment for Sugar Creek Commons, other potential nearby projects and related infrastructure.
FDG has claimed the project will add $30 million in taxable value to the district.
At the Nov. 23 Common Council meeting, city administrator Adam Sayre said FDG had not yet signed the February TIF agreement or public improvement agreements. The council went into closed session to discuss how to proceed.
The developer hopes to build in the first quarter of 2021, a letter from the developer to the city states. It notes that the United States declared COVID-19 a national emergency in March and the capital markets immediately put a pause on financial activity.
“We believe capital will begin to flow once the election results are final, businesses and financial institutions return to the ongoing economic cycle and we can begin to get back to business as per the new normal,” the letter states.
FDG has been working for more than four years to redevelop the 9.2-acre area on the 500 block of West Verona Avenue into 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel and conference center. It’s an area city leaders have targeted for more than a decade, but in less than a year after the city created the TIF district, the city got a new mayor and turned over a the majority of the Common Council.