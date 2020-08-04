Before considering a plan to put a private school on North Main Street, the Plan Commission wants to see another traffic study.
Commission members echoed neighborhood concerns over increased traffic and another access point along the well-traveled county highway for the proposed 13,000 square foot St. Ambrose Academy at 301 N. Main St. at its Monday, Aug. 3, meeting.
A week after St. Ambrose held a neighborhood meeting on the proposal, the commission delivered feedback for the first step of the public approval process, and the Common Council is expected to do the same at its next meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. There will not be a vote.
Council representative Ald. Katie Kohl, who represents District 2, across Main Street from the proposed school, told the commission most of the many emails she’s gotten about the school were in favor of the project. But she and commission member Beth Tucker-Long requested a newer traffic study than the draft that had been submitted to the city based on traffic from November 2019.
Traffic patterns are expected to change with the school building across the street transitioning from a high school into a middle school. Assuming similar numbers of students the traffic in the area is expected to be 30% lower with the new school configuration, the draft traffic study states.
Commissioners received more than 50 letters from the neighborhood to the east, which opposed the project because of increased traffic, potential flooding issues and lack of compatibility with the neighborhood. The city also received 17 letters in support, city administrator Adam Sayre said at the meeting.
If approved, it would be the sixth school site along a small strip of roadway along North Main Street. Starting Sept. 8, school-based traffic around the area will be limited, with the district only bringing back grades K-2 amidst COVID-19 restrictions, but eventually nearly 1,800 students will be brought to the area on a regular basis.
One suggestion to alleviate traffic concerns was to share an access point with neighboring St. Andrew Church, to remedy that problem. The Rev. Scott Emerson,of the church said the parish is not in favor of sharing its parking lot.
The first phase of the concept plan includes a main education building with capacity for 150 students and a 75 stall parking lot. A future phase would add a 12,000 square foot building to accommodate 100 more students, a 10,000 square foot gym, athletic fields for soccer, football practice and track and cafeteria/multipurpose space.
If approved, the initial proposal could be completed as soon as September 2021.
Traffic concerns
A key concern for nearby residents who submitted comments in opposition to the project was the extension of Silent Street to Main Street, though the plan shows the road broken up by a parking lot.
In 2014, a proposed extension of Silent Street was removed from a draft of the Downtown Verona Mobility Development Plan, and in 2006, a plan to extend Silent Street was removed from the city’s capital budget just prior to the vote.
A petition that was circulated through the neighborhood and then submitted to the city individually states that St. Ambrose’s school proposal is not compatible with the community, and their concerns have been ignored.
“Parking as indicated on the current plan is completely inadequate to do anything except force large contingents of vehicles to park all day on our streets,” the petition states. “The high speed of young drivers in a neighborhood that was established without sidewalks creates many opportunities for tragedies.”
The most recent plan proposal shows a secondary gated emergency access to Silent Street on what would be the school property.
City Engineer Carla Fischer told the commission the flooding issues were not related to the proposed property but rather the church property, and therefore this project could not remedy those issues.
Hesitant to share
City staff had suggested sharing an entrance and parking lot with the church, which would be selling the land to the school.
Mayor Luke Diaz said that if the two organizations could share a parking lot, it would keep green space that is better for flood mitigation.
City engineer Jess Billmeyer noted that on average 26 cars are parked at the current St. Ambrose Academy in Madison, which has roughly 115 students and 17 staff members, according to the application.
Grant Emmel, director of St. Ambrose, said the school leadership are open to that suggestion, but the decision lies with the church leaders.
Emerson said all 17 leadership members of the church are in favor of the school. He started with the parish in March but said the parish has been in discussions with the school since January, he said. The parish, however, is “very hesitant” to share a parking lot with the school, Emerson added.
Emerson said that the church and the school are separate entities and he is concerned about space for future growth – noting the church has a 4K program and is open to bringing back a kindergarten through fifth grade elementary school at the church.