Another developer has chosen a parcel on the north side of Verona for mixture of housing and commercial property.
Next to the Whispering Coves development, south of Hwy. PD and west of Hwy. M, Edward Rose and Sons is proposing a 37-acre development comprising 396 apartment units, more than three acres of commercial lots, a dog park and a community building for the land that is known as the Dreger Property, 7085 Hwy. PD. The Michigan-based developer has completed projects in 18 states. There are four existing developments by this company in Wisconsin, according to its application.
The concept plan is the initial public step in the development process. The Plan Commission is expected to review the development at its Tuesday, Sept. 7, meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at 111 Lincoln St.
Commissioners will take no action on the proposed development, but rather will provide feedback for the developer. The same step is repeated the following week by the Common Council.
Those wanting to speak at the meeting can attend in person or provide written feedback by emailing Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us or in writing to Plan Commission, 111 Lincoln
Street, Verona, WI, 53593.
If approved, the development would be surrounded to the west and south by the Whispering Coves development, which includes 209 single-family homes, plus areas for condominium-style housing units, apartments and a commercial space.
The plans for the development will require two more considerations from both the commission and council: A general development plan that lays out the overview of the development after receiving feedback, and a precise implementation plan that gets into the nitty-gritty details, down to materials used on buildings and landscaping.