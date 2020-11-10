Verona could soon have a direct primary care medical clinic downtown.
The Common Council approved plans for the clinic at 300 E. Verona Ave., at its Monday, Nov. 9 meeting. The clinic would serve patients who pay a membership fee without going through insurance, according to its submission to the city.
The two story, 4,700-square foot building would also feature two apartments on the second floor and would replace an existing house on the site. Construction is expected to start this fall or winter, city administrator Adam Sayre wrote to the Press in an email.
One person expressed concerns about the project during the meeting. Floyd May, a neighbor, asked about stormwater runoff and said the building being demolished has toxic chemicals such as vermiculite, asbestos and lead paint but otherwise was in support, he said.
“I have no problems with the building going up as desired,” he said. “My concern is the possible safety, to make sure that there is no children or residents in this neighborhood affected by the demolition of this house.”
The architect, Mark Schellpfeffer responded that the developer had commissioned an environmental report and that it did not detect asbestos. He said while there is lead paint, it can be disposed of properly at construction and demolition waste landfills.
Stormwater plans are reviewed separately by the city engineer and must be engineered to prevent runoff to other properties.
The clinic, as described in the development submission by Amanda Preimesberger, M.D., would provide comprehensive primary care, prenatal and some urgent/sick-care services.