For a third time since March, Verona is looking for applicants to fill its vacant city clerk position.
The position, which administers elections and issues city licenses and permits, has been open since Ellen Clark, the former clerk who spent five years with the city, retired in March due to health problems.
Last week, the city decided not to move forward with finalist Chrissy Kahl, city administrator Adam Sayre wrote to the Press in an email.
The city received 44 applicants in March for the position. Of those applicants, which included Khal, the city picked four people to have phone interviews.
Sayre told alders during the March 8 Common Council meeting that of the four candidates they selected for interviews, one person dropped out before the phone interview, another dropped out after the phone interview, and one person did not make it to the in-person interview process.
The city’s website states the job is full time and the salary ranges from $60,400 - $75,000. The application will be open until the position is filled.