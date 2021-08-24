After a closed session discussion among City of Verona alders Monday night, the developers of the Sugar Creek Commons site will continue as is -- for now.
The Common Council postponed granting an extension request to Forward Development Group until public improvements on the Sugar Creek Commons project are complete, meaning there is still potential for the developer to face a monetary penalty for not meeting its deadlines.
The 60-day extension request comes after a missed July 31 deadline to finish public improvements such as sewer upgrades, stormwater and streets on the 9-acre West Verona Avenue development.
City attorney Bryan Kleinmaier summarized the closed session discussion as waiting to get additional information before making a decision.
“Let's see the project completed and we will bring it back to the council in, let's say October, for further discussion,” he said.
The new anticipated timeline to complete work on West Verona Avenue is August, with completion of Legion Street construction to follow in September, according to a July 22 memo from FDG.
The reason for delay is mostly caused by COVID-19, Ron Henshue, FDG’s director of operations, previously told the Press. He said financing took longer than expected, and that many of the materials needed to finish the improvements are backordered.
Mayor Luke Diaz said he agrees with delaying the decision on the request until the public improvements are complete so alders can get a full sense of the project.
“We need to see if it is going to happen or not,” Diaz said. “We had a contract and an agreement and the agreement wasn’t met. I generally like to take people at their word, but it is clear we can’t take Forward Development at their word.”