A virtual meeting to gather community input on the new park at the former Sugar Creek Elementary School land is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The park will be located at 420 Church Ave., where the Verona Area School District operated its elementary school for more than sixty years before vacating the property last year as a part of shifting sites with its new high school opening.
The property’s developers, Steve Brown and The Alexander Company, are expected to finish construction at the location within the next two years. The developers will put together a conceptual plan of the new park and the park board will make the final decision on the plans. Once the developers complete the park, it will be turned over to the city and become public land.
The presentation is meant to provide an overview of the entire Steve Brown downtown development and prompt public input about the three-acre park. It will include an overview of the project, which includes two, three and four story apartment buildings with a total of 215 units – about half of which are considered “affordable” by federal definitions – 10,000 square feet of retail space and the restoration of the historic New Century School building, which is owned by the city and being repurposed.
After the presentation, attendees will be able to ask questions.