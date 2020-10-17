Dane County is awarding a $500,000 grant to the City of Verona for its Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility project.
The grant, one of two announced in a Wednesday, Oct. 14 county news release, is part of Dane County’s Urban Water Quality Grant Program, which addresses urban runoff and helps clean and reduce stormwater volume to area lakes. The full project is expected to cost $2,070,000.
The program helps municipalities construct stormwater management facilities to reduce stormwater volume and capture trash and phosphorus-laden debris from washing into lakes and streams during heavy rain or snow melts.
The county works with municipalities on cost sharing up to 50 percent of project costs, not to exceed $500,000. Projects must be fully functional within two years of the grant being awarded; improve the quality or reduce the volume of stormwater runoff from developed drainage areas, and treat urban runoff draining to a lake, river or stream.
“Our waterways are incredibly valuable resources and an integral part of our quality of life,” said county Executive Joe Parisi in the news release. “The Urban Water Quality Grant Program allows us to partner with local communities to achieve the shared goal of cleaning up our lakes.”
Since its start in 2005, the program has helped fund projects totaling almost $10 million that are estimated to have removed more than a half million pounds of debris and more than 2,000 pounds of phosphorus annually, according to the news release. One pound of phosphorus removed from the county’s watersheds prevents up to 500 pounds of algae growth in area lakes.