Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.