The City of Verona has extended the due date for the city clerk position.
The new deadline is March 1, after the application had expected to close on Sunday, Feb. 14.
City Administrator Adam Sayre said the city wanted to extend the application to allow time for more applicants. The city also tweaked the requirements.
Former city clerk Ellen Clark retired early due to health reasons. She held the role for five years.
Duties include election administration, issuing city licenses and permits including but not limited to alcohol licenses, special event permits and solicitor/direct seller licenses, according to the City of Verona’s website. The annual salary ranges from $64,000 to $79,000.
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us.