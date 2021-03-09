One person will move on to an in-person interview for Verona’s open city clerk position.
Christina Kahl is the only finalist to advance from the screened phone interviews last week.
Kahl has been the Village of Mount Horeb’s deputy clerk since 2012, according to her resume submitted to the city. The population of Mount Horeb is roughly 7,500.
Before working in the village, Kahl was a universal banker at BMO Harris in Oregon and Middleton. She has an associates degree in hospitality management from Madison Area Technical College.
Of the 44 applicants who applied by the March 1 deadline, the city picked four people to have phone interviews.
City administrator Adam Sayre reported during the March 8 Common Council meeting that one person dropped out before the phone interview, another dropped out after the phone interview, and one person did not make it to the in-person interview process.
The Press requested the names, and resumes of the other three people who made it to the phone screening but the city would not release them.
The city expects to host the interview for Kahl next week, Sayre said.