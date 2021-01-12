The city will provide up to $2 million for road improvements to serve the planned Costco warehouse store.
The Common Council on Monday, Jan. 11, approved a $2.035 million taxpayer-funded financial agreement to upgrade intersections at and near the proposed Costco site on the southeast corner of Hwys. PB and M.
The public improvements updates would be adjacent to the Costco site in the Verona Technology Park and would include turning lanes at the intersections of County Hwys. PB and M and U.S. Hwy. 18-151 and PB. All the public improvements are scheduled to be completed by 2022, according to the agreement.
The agreement also requires the developer to create a water loop system that will ensure redundant fire protection for existing and future business in the area.
Tax-increment financing is a tool municipalities use to encourage development. TIF pools taxes on increased property value from all underlying trading districts (school district, technical college, county, city, state) to pay for infrastructure or developer incentives.
The type of TIF with this project is considered “pay as you go,” meaning the landowner, Anorev LLC, the Verona development arm of the Livesey Company, initially pays costs of the improvements and the city reimburses the company with excess tax increment until the money runs out or the agreement is complete.
The agreement is a good deal for both the developer and Verona, city attorney Bryan Kleinmaier said.
“There is no risk for the city on the front end because you don’t have to come up with the money, and there is little risk for the city on the back end because it is only tax increment that is generated that is used to pay back the developer,” Kleinmaier said.
The money will come from TIF District 8, and the city will pay 90% of the available tax increment generated within the district each year.
Costco is in the last stage of development for the 160,000 square foot store, which would come with more than 780 parking spaces on its 24 acres, as well as four outlots for complementary development and a gas station with 18 pumps.