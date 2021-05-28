Four people received medical treatment after a deer struck the windshield of a vehicle in the Town of Verona Thursday, May 27.
At around 8:20 p.m. May 27, Dane County Sheriff Office deputies responded to a car crash at 756 Highway 51, according to a news release.
A deer went through the windshield on the passenger side of a 2018 Ford Fusion operated by Austin Fohmader, 20, of Dodgeville, the release states. Front seat passenger Mikkala White, 18, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Two small children in the backseat suffered minor injuries, according to the release.
Emergency medical services staff transported all four people to the UW-Health hospital for medical treatment, the release states.