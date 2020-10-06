A proposed redevelopment of Klassik Tavern and the Old National Bank failed to get Plan Commission support for its potential review by the Common Council next week.
Commissioners at the Oct. 5 meeting reiterated concerns they had brought up the month before about traffic and the height and design of a four-story building at 410 and 420 West Verona Ave. Those concerns echoed several comments in the Sept. 8 public hearing.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the council reject the proposal. Alders are scheduled to review it Oct. 12, but it is not uncommon for developers to withdraw proposals that do not gain the commission’s support.
The proposal calls for tearing down two buildings east of Legion Street and creating a single building with 75 apartments and a first-floor retail area that would feature a site for the bank and a drive-thru.
The commission had postponed action at the September meeting to give the developer time to address concerns. Northpointe Development reduced the number of apartments and underground parking spots by five units each and reduced the commercial space by 2,400 square feet; however, the four-story design so close to one-story buildings to the west, east and north was a sticking point for commissioners.
Monday, Northpointe representatives said other four-story buildings are being proposed in the same area. They said they considered three-story designs but determined the reduced number of apartments would make the project not viable.
Other concerns from commission members included lack of green space, lack of retail along Main Street, apartments in close proximity to the sidewalk and poor traffic flow around the property.
Commissioners considered postponing the vote once more, but city administrator Adam Sayre noted the commission is required to take action within 60 days of a public hearing. The next commission meeting is Nov. 4, and the following council meeting is set for Nov. 11.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, five commenters said they were in support of the project, particularly the affordable housing units. The application states the majority of the apartments would be considered affordable – meaning tenants earning 30% to 60% of the county median income.
Northpointe has signed an agreement with Lutheran Social Services who would provide a service coordinator to the property, according to the application. Their role would be to connect tenants with resources and services within the community.