City of Verona staff anticipated a tight year with the 2021 budget – and they were right.
The proposed budget that’s scheduled for a public hearing this month includes funds for new body cameras for the Verona Police Department, some park improvements and a new ambulance.
But overall increases are limited by below-average growth in the city, increased debt payments from borrowing this year and revenue losses tied to the pandemic. The proposed budget include no new positions for city staff, a slight increase in hours for library employees, and a 2% cost of living adjustment for non-union employees.
Property tax rates would drop 16% in the draft budget prepared by city administrator Adam Sayre and finance director Brian Lamers. But that's largely because property values went up this year by an average of 28% during a citywide reassessment that takes place every five years in Verona, Sayre cautioned.
“People will not see a 16% reduction in their taxes,” Sayre said. “The change in their potential taxes will depend on what their home (value) came in and their other taxing jurisdictions,” he said.
City taxes are about one-third of a property owner’s tax bill.
The average home in Verona is valued at $348,400, and the city’s portion of the property tax bill would be $1,677, according to a budget presentation at a committee of the whole meeting Nov. 9.
The Common Council can review and adopt the budget after a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. The hearing had been scheduled for Nov. 16 but was moved back to comply with public hearing notification requirements.
The city is allowed to add roughly $286,682 to its levy under the state levy limit, which is tied to the amount of new construction in the city that was started or completed within the last year. The city also lost about $34,000 in the 2021 budget because it didn't qualify last year for expenditure restraint, which is a voluntary state program that rewards limited spending by municipalities.
In addition to slow growth, other factors limiting the budget include a 7.5% increase in health insurance costs and a 58% reduction in room tax collections from hotels – a deficit of $105,000 – as a result of COVID-19. The city’s four hotels depend on travelers coming to Epic for training, which has been suspended this year.
One department that lost out because of the tight budget was public works, which requested adding a full-time position for the first time since 2014.
The proposed budget includes $91,000 for 28 body cameras (including server storage), a request the VPD had made in its 2020 budget. It also includes two replacement vehicle purchases: $166,000 for a new ambulance, and $190,000 for a patrol truck for the public works department.
Those are among more than $5.6 million in planned capital improvement projects, a drop of $3.6 million from the prior year. Capital projects in the draft budget include repaving roads, resurfacing of tennis courts and setting up a third polling location for 2022 elections.
The budget also leaves out a $46,500 reimbursement for a city police officer that would be stationed at the high school. Traditionally, the city and the school district have each paid a portion of the officer’s salary, but the two entities have so far failed to agree on a contract.