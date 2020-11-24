The final draft of the City of Verona’s 2021 operating budget will set aside funds for cybersecurity and body cameras for the Verona Police Department.
The Common Council passed the budget at its Monday, Nov. 23, meeting with only one change. That change Ald. Evan Touchett (Dist. 4) suggested, would move $20,000 in funding to the administrative budget for email security provided by Mimecast software.
Touchett, who works full-time in information technology, said he’s become attuned to the need for internet security. Mayor Luke Diaz agreed during the meeting that he has seen an uptick in phishing attacks on the city.
“Based on the exposure I’ve had to the city’s IT, this council and city staff need to start looking at IT a little more seriously than we have in the past,” Touchett said. “It is not a very large budget item. For the 3,200 people that have accounts and having a part time IT person, they are wholly understaffed.”
To pay for the increase in security, Touchett suggested the funds come from the capital improvement portion of the budget. The council unanimously passed the amendment.
The addition of email security was the only change to the budget, which included no new positions for city staff, a slight increase in hours for library employees and a 2% cost of living adjustment for non-union employees.
The mill rate is $4.85 per $1,000 of assessed value, meaning the city portion of property taxes will be $1,677 on a $348,400 house, the average home price.
Property values went up this year by an average of 28% during a citywide reassessment that takes place every five years in Verona. A higher assessment doesn’t mean that a property owner’s taxes will go up by that much – the reassessment process just ensures that the share that each owner is asked to pay is within the market range.
The budget includes $91,000 for 28 body cameras and including server storage, a request the police department had also made in its 2020 budget. The finalized operating budget also includes two replacement vehicle purchases: $166,000 for a new ambulance, and $190,000 for a patrol truck for the public works department.
Those are among more than $5.6 million in planned capital improvement projects, a drop of $3.6 million from the prior year. Capital projects in the draft budget include repaving roads, resurfacing of tennis courts and setting up a third polling location for 2022 elections.
The budget also leaves out a $46,500 reimbursement for a Police-School Liaison Officer that is stationed at Verona Area High School. Traditionally, the city and Verona Area School District each pays a portion of the officer’s salary, but with the district not having high schoolers physically present in the building because of COVID-19, there’s not been a rush to finalize any contract.