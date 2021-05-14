Badger Prairie Needs Network is set to receive money from a $1 million charity effort called “The Generous Home” in June.
Veridian Homes is partnering with more than 40 local businesses to build a home and donate all the proceeds from the sale to 15 nonprofits, including BPNN, according to a May 12 news release. The overall donation, the release states, is estimated to be $1 million; the release did not detail how much money would go to each nonprofit.
The effort will occur during the Madison Area Builders Association 2021 Parade of Homes event from June 18-27, the release states. The home is currently under construction at 807 Walter Run in Waunakee, according to the release.
Other nonprofits the effort will benefit include American Family Children’s Hospital, The Beacon, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. The endeavor will also include money for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, Second Harvest Foodbank of Wisconsin and other organizations, according to the release.