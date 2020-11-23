Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Badger Prairie Needs Network executive director Marcia Kasieta commemorated additions to the food pantry building last week – even if it had to be from afar.
Three projects that were being constructed at the pantry since July are now complete, including 1,000 square feet of additional cold storage, a loading dock for contact-free receiving of goods from food banks and an outdoor canopy to protect volunteers and guests from the elements such as snow and hail, ensuring continued food distribution even with the coming of winter weather.
The expansions and additions cost a combined $765,000 and were implemented “in direct response to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release stated.
While the physical ribbon cutting of recent expansions and additions at BPNN had to be postponed due to recent Public Health of Madison and Dane County social distancing orders, the opening of the expansions was announced on Wednesday, Nov. 18 by news release.
County executive Joe Parisi said the investment in BPNN will allow communities to better serve people who are struggling with food insecurity during what he called an “unprecedented time.”
“Taking these steps will keep local supply chains strong—ensuring our community members continue to have access to healthy, nutritious meals,” he said in the release.
The county committed $320,887 toward the cold storage unit expansion back June. BPNN completed its previous expansion project in December 2018 which included a 576-foot warehouse and a 1,000-foot cooler and freezer space on the west side of the building.
Karen Dettinger, a member of BPNN’s leadership team and also a retired industrial engineer, helped to oversee the 2020 project.
Dettinger said the increase in storage was going to be at the center of a capital campaign that BPNN had intended to kick off earlier this year, but because of the pandemic, the campaign was never officially launched.
The new cooler storage will increase BPNN’s capacity to serve as a drop-point for perishable foods that smaller west-side pantries need on hand, but have no space to store, according to the release.
With a local drop-point approach, food banks such as Second Harvest will make fewer trips to restock BPNN, saving time and money, while smaller pantries on the west side of Madison will be able to restock without time consuming trips to the food banks located on Madison’s eastside.
“A westside drop site like this increases the efficiency and responsiveness of the entire emergency food system,” the release states. “The added cooler space will also allow BPNN to permanently expand its service area to include all Dane County households struggling with food insecurity.”