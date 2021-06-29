Rye Kimmett, the owner of Kismet Books in Verona, is the newest member of the City of Verona Common Council.
The council appointed her to the District 2 seat at the Monday, June 28, meeting. Kimmett will succeed Katie Kohl, who announced her resignation in May after three years on the council.
Kimmett was the only applicant for the open seat.
In her application, she said the three issues most pressing to Verona are affordable housing, public transportation and a walkable downtown.
She moved to Verona six years ago with her family, which includes two children.
“I have lived in a lot of places as a military brat growing up, and I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Verona,” she told the council Monday night.
Ald. Christine Posey (D-1), said each time Kimmett has spoken during previous council meetings on various issues, her statements were impactful.
“It is important to all of us to hear from the public and what you shared through Zoom and everything else it sat with me, so when I saw your name come across it was an exciting thing to see that you are stepping up to be a part of what we do up here,” Posey said.
Kimmett opened the bookstore in the historic Matts House in November 2020 after the Purple Goose vacated the building. In her application, she said her experience as a business owner and organizing the March for Racial Justice last summer at the sit-in at Hometown Junction Park would be valuable assets as an alder.
Kimmett’s first council meeting will be July 12.