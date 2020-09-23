Long-term project

Dane County began building what is now known as the Falk/Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area in 2013, purchasing more than 560 acres of land or access to the land along the river, stretching from the Town of Verona to Basco.

The county first acquired land for the nearby wildlife area from the Bruce Company, which owned more than 900 acres of land for its nursery and landscaping operations. The county named it in honor of its former executive Kathleen Falk and her chief of staff, Topf Wells, in 2014.