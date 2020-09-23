More land along the Sugar River will be set aside for environmental protection and recreation after the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a $3 million land purchase in the Town of Verona Thursday, Sept. 17.
The 160 acre property is located between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Sugar River Wetlands Natural Resource Area and Dane County’s Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area.
The land contains around 1,935 feet of two-bank frontage along Badger Mill Creek and 1,775 feet on the Sugar River. The confluence of the two streams sits in the southern portion of the property, and both are classified as Tier I Stream Projects in the 2018-23 Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan.
Funding for the project comes from the Flood Risk Reduction Fund and the Dane County Conservation Fund, with a goal to reduce downstream flood risk, protect water resources and create more recreation opportunities, a county news release states. The purchase will also protect the area from future development and allow restoration along the stretches of stream.
“I’m pleased to sponsor this effort to preserve one of the most serene sites in the Verona area during a time when our environment is being treated so poorly in so many ways,” said District 32 supervisor Mike Bare of Verona. “I’m grateful to all of the stewards involved for working on this treasure.”
Most of the property is active croplands along with a 4-acre farmstead and some pasture and grasslands.
The news release states future conversion of croplands to prairie will reduce the amount of runoff into the streams providing groundwater protection and improved water quality. The restoration is also designed to enable more floodwater storage and improved wildlife habitat.
Once the property is fully restored, runoff will be reduced by 70%, infiltrating a little more than 2 million gallons of water into the ground annually, according to the news release.