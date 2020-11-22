The Verona Fire Department’s battalion chief position is expected to remain vacant until at least the end of the year, after no one advanced to the next step in the hiring process.
The city, which received 25 total applications, interviewed nine candidates and ranked six, during a day-long assessment.
On Oct. 29, fire chiefs from around the state evaluated the six applicants from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on skills such as personnel, emergency calls and documentation.
Although fire chief Dan Machotka was absent for the assessment day, he said the position is one that requires certifications and experience.
“A lot of people in that demographic are staying put right now because of uncertainty,” he said, referring to potential candidates for a job.
The assessment scores are considered guidelines, Matchka said, and applicants are ranked in a 1-5 system. Generally, people who score below a three are not considered.
Because no one moved on to the next step in the hiring process, which would have been an interview with the chief, the department will start the process over. The Police and Fire Commission will have to approve posting another application, and Machotka hopes to get that up before the end of the year.
Applications for the battalion chief position, the duties for which are to assist the department in maintaining the policy and procedures of the department, training, managing scenes on large calls, inspections and managing staff, closed Oct. 11.
Machotka said it is unfortunate to have to start all over again, but it is most important to have the right person for the job.
“We will be working closely with them and within the organization it is an important component of us and our growth,” he said.