The City of Verona has narrowed its search for a battalion chief to two finalists and likely will extend a formal offer of employment next week.
One candidate is Rebecca McCright who has been with the Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Department since 2014 and has served as its captain since 2018. She has an undergraduate degree in legal studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received her paralegal certificate in 2007, according to her resume.
The other candidate is Michael Bailey, who retired as fire captain from the City of Monrovia Fire Department in California in 2018, after serving there for 24 years. He has also been a security officer and served in the United States Marine Corps as a lance corporal, according to his resume.
This is the second round of applications for the battalion chief position after no one advanced to the last step in the hiring process in November 2020.
The final interviews for the battalion chief were concluded the week of Feb. 1, fire chief Dan Machotka told the Press.
Twenty-three applicants applied and four made it to the assessment stage, where applicants spend one day performing duties related to the job through role playing, presentations and documentation.
The battalion chief position is a new role created in 2020 to assist with maintaining department policy and procedures, training, managing scenes on large calls, inspections and managing staff.