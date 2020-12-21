A 45 year old Barneveld man has died after suffering life-threatening injuries during a crash on Hwy. PB on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
According to a Verona Police Department news release from Dec. 16, the man crashed his dark-colored, full-size SUV shortly before 6:15 p.m. He was traveling westbound on Hwy. 18-151 when his vehicle crossed the median through the eastbound lanes before falling off the overpass onto Hwy. PB.
An updated press release on Monday, Dec. 21, from the police department stated that the man had died from injuries sustained in the crash on Dec. 17. The man's name was not released, as the county medical examiner's office is working to make proper notifications.
The man was taken to a local hospital immediately following the crash for his injuries on Dec. 15, the release states. An investigation is underway, and factors that could have led to a crash were not named.
The police department encourages anyone who witnessed the crash to call 845-7623.