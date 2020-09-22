When it comes to budget flexibility, the City of Verona is in unfortunately familiar territory.
As they have in each of the past three years, city staff who are preparing for the following year’s budget told the Verona Press this month that city leaders won’t have many good options to work with.
In addition to the city experiencing far more modest growth than it’s used to – 2% – the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased costs this year due to debt payments and unknown revenue effects next year. As a result, city staff are preparing conservatively for 2021.
“We’re taking a cautious approach,” city administrator Adam Sayre told the Press. “We’ve been doing that now for the last couple of years, but trying to make sure when we budget, we take more of that conservative estimate kind of approach because there are a lot of unknowns right now.”
The city’s Finance committee heard the last of the department head meetings on Sept. 21, and will have an Personnel Committee meeting Friday to continue discussing department head requests — including a potential new position in the utilities department — with the goal of getting the budget passed Nov. 16 after a public hearing.
As they hear requests from staff, alders will need to decide how to spend a modest increase in levy capacity of $286,682, which is offset by, among other things, a sharp decrease in room tax collections.
Last year, the city put $196,000 of the more than $600,000 total into its general fund, and this year staff are budgeting just $75,000, city finance director Brian Lamers told the Press. Also likely to make things difficult is a projected decrease in state transportation aids, as state gas tax collections have been much lower than in previous years because of reduced travel during the pandemic.
As a result, Sayre and Lamers said, no one is going to get everything they want from the budget.
Among the capital requests they said probably won’t make it into the budget are additional rapid flashing beacons like the two the city has installed on Main Street over the past 18 months, as well as some park improvements and vehicle purchases for some departments.
Some requests more likely to end up in the budget are a replacement ambulance for the Fitch-Rona EMS ($165,000), a plow truck ($190,000) and body cameras ($100,000) for the Verona Police Department, which had been requested in last year’s budget but cut by the Finance committee.
City leaders could decide, however, to loosen the purse strings somewhat in light of an unusual year. Over the past several years, Sayre and Lamers said, the city has installed safeguards to insulate it from the impact of unexpected events like COVID-19.
One is a healthy fund balance, which Sayre described as a savings account.
City policy requires it to keep a minimum of 25% of the following year’s expenditures, as many cities do. Verona’s fund typically ends the year closer to 35%, providing several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of flexibility to fund one-time expenses.
Another is a shift to revolving funds and financing a greater proportion of road projects through the levy, rather than debt. That dates to even before the 2017 closure of the Epic tax-increment financing district brought the city a huge tax windfall.
Each year, the city pays into its capital equipment replacement funds to help offset larger expenses of equipment like the ambulance, plow truck and last year’s new fire truck. Lamers said the goal is around $100,000.
Sayre said mayor Luke Diaz once again has pressed staff to build a preliminary budget that takes on as little additional debt as possible to provide flexibility in the future.
“If we don’t borrow this year, we have somewhat of a light coming here at the end of the tunnel for us because all of our debt we think from next year will start dropping off,” Sayre said. “So we’re cautiously optimistic for the 2022 budget.”