Starting Monday, Oct. 5, Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 community test site hours will change, with it now closed on Mondays.
The site will remain open Tuesday through Saturday until the end of the year.
It also has new hours — noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The site is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
“Based on demand, we know this site is a valuable resource for our community, particularly for those who don’t have health insurance, our essential workers, and for our communities of color, who are so disproportionately affected by this virus,” Ken Van Horn, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a news release.
The change in hours coincides with a large decrease in staffing from the Wisconsin National Guard, who have been providing the majority of help at the site, alongside PHMDC. The health authority will now be staffing the majority of the site.
“We’re sorry to see the National Guard go, but are incredibly grateful for their herculean effort in providing over 192,000 tests at the Alliant Energy Center site since it opened in May,” he said in the release.
Wait times at the testing site might see moderate increases with the decreased hours of operation, but Van Horn said the site will continue to provide about 10,000 tests per week.
“This keeps us well above the critical testing metric that we closely watch to detect active infection and prevent COVID-19 transmission,” he said in the release.
Since the test site opened in May, an average of 1,643 people have been tested per day, according to the release. Van Horn said since early July the center has had 5,985 positive tests, of which around 1 in 5 were asymptomatic.
“They were out and about in our community and able to spread the virus without feeling sick at all themselves,” he said in the news release. “This is one of the reasons we feel it is important to keep the site running through the end of the year.”
Test details
The free testing is done in the center’s New Holland Pavilion and is available to those 5 years and older who may arrive by car, bike or on foot. No appointment is necessary, though pre-registration is available in English, Spanish and Hmong and encouraged to get through the site as quickly as possible. Translation is available in Spanish and Hmong.
No identification is needed and immigration status is not asked. Free transportation is available by calling the Public Health Transportation Line at (608) 243-0420.
Test results are provided via email or phone call within 3-7 business days. The test is not an antibody test and does not indicate if someone has had COVID-19 in the past. According to PHMDC, it is very important to limit contact with others until test results are received, especially if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 or has symptoms like fever, cough, or sore throat.
If a test result is negative, it means the person did not have COVID-19 at that moment, but does not mean they cannot get COVID in the future. People are asked to follow PHMDC recommendations to stay home as much as possible and keep up with prevention measures known to prevent the spread of the virus.
For more information and answers to questions about the community testing site, visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirustesting.