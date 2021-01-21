Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up Wednesday night to arrest a Belleville man who led police on a high speed chase before getting his truck stuck in a muddy field.
The man, a 48 year old from Belleville, was jailed on a charge of fleeing an officer, according to a City of Verona Police Department news release. Additional charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants – third offense, will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
The Press is choosing not to name him because of its policy to not name people who have been charged with misdemeanor offenses. Based on state statute, a third OWI offense is still considered a misdemeanor, with a maximum fine of $2,000, a confinement sentence between 45 days to a year, or both.
According to the news release, around 7:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, a driver reported encountering a man driving a pick-up truck in Paoli, who yelled profanities at her and followed her as they both drove north toward Verona. The same vehicle had been reported as “tailgating” other vehicles and driving recklessly near Paoli around 45 minutes earlier.
City of Verona police officers located the truck traveling on Old PB, near East Verona Avenue, but when they attempted to stop it, the driver fled east on Hwy. 18, with officers pursuing at speeds up to around 100 mph, the release said. The driver turned east on McKee Road, where officers tried unsuccessfully to end the pursuit with a tire deflation device, as the truck headed south on Richardson Street. As the truck reached Lacy Road, officers ended their pursuit, due to the driver’s increasingly dangerous driving, according to the news release.
A short time later, a City of Fitchburg police officer observed the truck traveling in a field between Mutchler Road and South Fish Hatchery Road. It got stuck in the field, and the driver fled on foot briefly before officers found him and took him into custody, according to the news release.
The driver was arrested through a cooperative effort by the Fitchburg Police Department, Verona Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center.