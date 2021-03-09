During a review of a proposed 700-unit apartment development on Hwys. PD and M, the City of Verona Common Council raised concerns during initial reviews about the size of the development at the Monday, March 8 Common Council meeting.
If the development were to be approved, it would be the largest apartment complex in the city. Sun Prairie-based Cascade Development, in partnership with Fiore Companies, Inc., is proposing to build six apartment buildings totalling 170,000 square feet and up to 700 units with two 9,800-square foot commercial buildings on 23 acres.
The development is in the concept phase, which is the first public stage of review from the city. The concept plan is meant to provide feedback to the developer, before they invest significant money in the development.
There was no action taken by the Common Council. If the developer proceeds with the application, the next step would be to annex a portion of the land from the Town of Verona.
During the meeting, Ald. Chad Kemp (Dist.1) questioned if there is a demand in Verona to have 700 apartment units. He asked city administrator Adam Sayre to provide statistics on available housing.
Sayre, who promised to bring back information on available housing, noted that Dane County does have historically low housing availability.
Other concerns alders had was a lack of recreation and park space in the development and two privatized roads: One accessing the existing West Madison Bible Church and another that connects the commercial development to the residential units. Stony Ridge Circle would remain a public road, because of the access to the Town of Verona.
Ald. Kate Cronin (D- 3) said she does not support private roads because if residents call to complain about lack of maintenance such as plowing, the city has little control over the private roads.
Alder Heather Reekie (D-4) said she would be in favor of condos or single family homes for the development, to encourage property ownership in Verona.
Sayre explained that because of stormwater issues, the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CAPRC), which is a regional planning commission in Wisconsin, placed stormwater requirements on the land that would likely make certain developments cost-prohibitive, Sayre said.
“Basically, water goes into a bucket that has no way of getting out,” he said. “It results in a larger number of stormwater plans that are required of this. This drives up the cost of development.”